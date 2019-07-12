Suspects drown after jumping into creek during police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. - A tragic end to a chase involving a stolen vehicle. Two people drowned and one is in custody. We're learning more about how the situation unfolded.

Three suspects were trying to get away in a vehicle they stole Friday afternoon, but it broke down. So they tried to run. Police captured one of the suspects but two others jumped in the creek and never surfaced.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police say three teens stole a silver SUV but realized there was a child inside.

Police caught one of the suspects but two others hopped an 8-foot fence. Then jumped 20 feet into Mailen Creek.

Police are not identifying the three people involved. Family came out to the scene, but they were too distraught to do an interview.

Authorities and dive experts spent nearly three hours trying to locate the men's bodies before finding them. Residents say the creek bed is usually dry but the flooding has made it ten feet deep in some areas.