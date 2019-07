Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Take a casual stroll through the streets and shops of Historic Downtown Maplewood on Friday, July 12, from 6-11 p.m. as you enjoy the sights and sounds of Let Them Eat Art.

Featuring live art demonstrations, performances by regional musicians and kids’ activities, plus food and drink from Maplewood’s award-winning food purveyors, Let Them Eat Art serves as a celebration of the arts and a whimsical tribute to Bastille Day.