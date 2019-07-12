Tropical storm Barry forces group of visitors from St. Louis to return from New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tropical Storm Barry forced a group of St. Louis area women visiting New Orleans to go home. They were part of thousands of women who gathered in the Big Easy for a huge sorority convention. Barry put a quick stop to all the fun.

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority from the St. Louis area were in good spirits Friday night when they arrived at Lambert even though they got some bad news earlier.

Member Chris McIntosh said, “It was a years’ worth of planning yet to have it end so quickly.”

Their national convention made of up 10,000 people in Louisiana was canceled by the storm in the gulf. Sorority Member Bessie Peabody said, “The winds started blowing so bad and trees were leaning back and forth.”

The sorority meets every two years and they have a good time and they also get a lot of work done. Peabody said, “We got a lot of our by-laws updated and constitution updated…we missed out on a lot.”

Disappointed sure, but many were taking it in stride. Sorority Member Regina Greer said, “We understand this is an act of God we have no problem with it.” McIntosh added, “Safety first always and that is a directive from our national president so safety first.”

Not only did they miss out on a lot of activities one member feared they probably won’t see a lot of the money they paid in advance returned to them.