ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14, 2019

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: Greensfelder Recreation Complex, Queeny Park, West STL County

Available sessions: Saturday 5-8p, Sunday: 2-5p

Tickets: $20 at the door (if not sold out), Kids 2 and younger free

LEGO lovers unite! BrickUniverse is the ultimate LEGO fan experience. Come build, learn, and play at one of the largest LEGO fan events in the world.

https://www.brickuniverse.com/stlouis

Garden Party Lights

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark

Tickets: Adult $18/$20, Child $3/$10 – Discounts for Members

The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

Ice Cream Social 2019

Date: Sunday, July 14 Venue: Central Park, Wood River, IL

Time: 3:00-6:00pm Admission: Free

Guests are invited to have some ice cream, listen to music by the Wood River Municipal Band, play in the bounce house, get their face painted, and more.

https://wrparks.org/events/ice-cream-social/

Biére de Femme

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Third Wheel Brewing, St. Peters, MO

Time: 1:00-4:00pm Admission: $35.00, Designated driver tickets: $5

Features the work of women in the beer industry. 100% of the festival proceeds are donated back to the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund. Each brewery will be bringing one beer that is exclusive to this festival, created by the women in the industry.

http://stlbeer.org/events/

Ball Park Beer Garden

Date: Sunday, July 14 Venue: Pere Marquette Lodge, Grafton, IL

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: Free

No matter who you root for, everyone is welcome to our Ball Park Beer Garden! Come out and enjoy our selection of classic ball park food, ice cold beer, and a home run of a live band!

http://www.pmlodge.net/2017/01/ball-park-beer-garden/

Kirkwood Peach Festival and Downtown Sidewalk Sale

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Farmer’s market, Downtown Kirkwood, MO

Peach Fest: 8:00am-Noon – Sidewalk sale: 10:00am-5:00pm

Join us for all things local, seasonal and Peachy. Taste samples, listen to live music, and participate in the Best Tasting Peach Contest. Stick around and check out the deals at local shops.

http://www.downtownkirkwood.com/events/peach-festival/

Hummingbird Festival

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford, IL

Time:9:00am-Noon

In conjunction with the Illinois Audubon Society, hummingbirds will be captured and banded. Participants can adopt and release a hummingbird.

http://www.campdubois.com/html/special_events1.html

The Muny: Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

A magical evening awaits, but we mustn’t be late! This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure began as one of the most-watched television programs in history and was finally produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations.

https://muny.org/101/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-07

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Florence Freedom

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

St. Louis Surge Basketball

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 6:05pm Tickets: $15.00 Adults, $10.00 – Students, FREE – Children 4 & Under

Vs. Topeka Shock

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/2019-st-louis-surge-schedule/

Suson Bluegrass Concert

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Suson Park, south St. Louis County

Time: Gates open at 6:00pm Admission: $5.00 ages 12 and up. Parking is free

George Portz & His Friends of Bluegrass perform. Bring your lawn chair and sit under the stars while enjoying the area’s best bluegrass sounds. Concessions will be available.

https://www.facebook.com/events/700339233761016/

Contemporary Indian Art Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free (Donations Welcome)

Twenty-five Native American artists from across the country will be selling their original art. There will be items of jewelry, pottery, beadwork, mixed-media and other fine art.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/

Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: Brown Hall, Washington University in St. Louis

Tickets: $13.00 Times: Vary

The Showcase screens works that are written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis residents or films and filmmakers with strong local ties.

http://www.cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase

Lincoln County Fair

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Troy, MO

Time: 9:00am-11:00pm

Tickets: $20 adults, $8 Kids 5-12

Saturday’s events include a horse show, frog and turtle races, demolition derby, and of course the carnival rides and great food! Scotty McCreery performs at 9:00pm. The Lincoln County Fair is a “one price” fair. Gate admission includes rides, concerts, and motorsports.

www.lincolncountyfair.net

Jersey County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14 Venue: W Fairground Ave, Jerseyville, IL

Saturday: 4:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: 4:00am-10:00pm

Admission - $2.00, Children Under 13 Free

Saturday - ITPA Tractor Pull & Local Trucks

Grandstand and Infield Adults: $10, Children ages 12 and under: $5

Sunday - Power Wheels & Demolition Derby

Grandstand Adults: $10, Ages 12 & under: $5

http://jerseycountyfair.com/general-information

Archeology Day - Canceled due to flooding in 2019

Date: Saturday, July 13 Venue: Register at St. Anselm’s Hall, Kampsville, IL

https://www.caa-archeology.org/community/archeology-day/