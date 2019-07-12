× Yadier Molina placed on Injured List as Second Half of Cardinals Season begins

The St. Louis Cardinals announced several roster moves on Thursday, the day before they start the second half of their 2019 season. The biggest move announced was that catcher Yadier Molina was heading to the injured list. That right thumb that got dinged up in late May is acting up again. So Molina is head for the ten day injured list. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt indicated Molina could miss up to three weeks as his strained right thumb rests and recovers with the help of physical therapy. The Cardinals also announced other roster moves. Being recalled from Memphis, the team’s AAA minor league team are catcher Andrew Knizner and pitcher Chasen Shreve. Heading down to Memphis are 1st baseman Rangel Ravelo and pitcher Tyler Webb. Third baseman Matt Carpenter has been activated off the Injured List and will be ready to play on Friday, when the Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:15 PM at Busch Stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hear from Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak on the Molina injury. Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman comment on how excited the second half of the season will be for the Cardinals. They trail the first place Cubs by just two games in the National League Central Division.