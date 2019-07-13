7-year-old girl drowns, driver in critical condition after vehicle goes into a pond in Warren County

MARTHASVILLE, MO – Just before 5 p.m. in Marthasville, Missouri an urgent call was made after a vehicle went into a pond. Mike Thiemann with the Metro West Fire Protection District tells Fox 2/News 11 that 1 person drowned, and another person is in critical condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 7-year-old girl died, and that an adult driver is in critical condition at a hospital. Two other children were in the vehicle at the time but were uninjured.

A preliminary cause for the incident says that dust from a gravel road kicked up by a vehicle driving in front of the car impeded the vision of the driver causing the driver to miss a curve in the road and drive into a pond.