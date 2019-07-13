Assist families of fallen heroes by supporting BackStoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The BackStoppers supports families of fallen heroes by paying off all debt, providing health and dental insurance, and reimbursing for out-of-pocket medical expenses. They provide assistance with tuition and educational costs from day care through university and miscellaneous extraordinary expenses. BackStoppers provides roughly $1.5 million in assistance each year, and our program expense ratio is an average 83% over the last five years.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson with the St. Louis City Fire Department and BackStoppers Board of Directors member joins us in the studio to talk about this wonderful organization and tells us how we can help.

For more information, visit https://backstoppers.org/.

Donation Address:

The BackStoppers

PO Box 795168

Saint Louis, MO 63179-0700