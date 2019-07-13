Family and friends to hold vigil for 2 women killed in Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, IL - Fear is spreading after two women were found shot to death in Washington Park in less than 24 hours.

Fox 2/News 11's Michelle Madaras was in Washington Park for the vigil for 56-year-old Bridgett Williams.

It`s a time of morning here in Washington Park but there`s also no denying the fear in this community.

Family and friends will be gathering here at 6p.m. Saturday evening to remember 56-year-old Bridget Williams of Washington Park. Her body was found around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in John Thorton Park just off of Highway 111.

The day before, the body of 49-year-old Sandra Rochman of Alhambra on 56 street was found near overgrown vegetation and was reported by a driver who nearly hit her.

Both Illinois State Police and Washington Park police are investigating but no one has been arrested for these murders.

