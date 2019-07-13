× FEMA representatives begin speaking to residents of flood-impacted neighborhoods

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – FEMA representatives are going to be going door-to-door beginning on Sunday, July 14th, to speak with residents and conduct damage assessments in flood-impacted neighborhoods.

Lincoln County Emergency Management says that these men and women should have the appropriate FEMA identification credentials with them. They will speak with residents about the damage and/or losses they have sustained and whether or not they are already registered with FEMA for assistance.

FEMA will leave a notice on doors of those not home or available with information and points of contact.

For the areas that are closer to the Mississippi River and aren’t accessible yet, FEMA will work its way into those areas as the water recedes.

For more information, visit https://local.nixle.com/alert/7406720/?sub_id=80646.