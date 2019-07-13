Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roberta Moore is the founder of EQ-i Coach and author of Emotion at Work: Unleashing the Secret Power of Emotional Intelligence. Certified in Emotional Intelligence through Multi-Health Systems, Inc., Moore utilizes her extensive background as an accomplished business executive and licensed therapist to help executives, business teams, and sales teams achieve workplace and personal success.

Moore joins us in the studio to talk about the power of emotional intelligence and how it affects our relationships with others and ourselves. EQ is becoming more and more popular in the workplace as work culture shifts and we become more concerned with the mental well-being of our employees.

For more information, visit https://www.eqicoach.com/.