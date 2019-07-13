The Thread: Getting Back to Nature

Posted 9:00 am, July 13, 2019, by

STEELVILLE, Mo. — For Tim, nothing says fun like time with the family, except maybe time with the family on the river. Tim and family head to Steelville, MO for a float trip at Bass River Resort. While there, Tim not only gets precious time with his family, but also gets to know/love the family of Bass River Resort. Witness what love looks like lived out. Along the way, learn how limousine chauffer Joe Newman has become "Uncle Joe" to families with a child battling illness, and see how a cafe in Ferguson is enhancing its workplace with some new employees.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.