The Thread: Getting Back to Nature

STEELVILLE, Mo. — For Tim, nothing says fun like time with the family, except maybe time with the family on the river. Tim and family head to Steelville, MO for a float trip at Bass River Resort. While there, Tim not only gets precious time with his family, but also gets to know/love the family of Bass River Resort. Witness what love looks like lived out. Along the way, learn how limousine chauffer Joe Newman has become "Uncle Joe" to families with a child battling illness, and see how a cafe in Ferguson is enhancing its workplace with some new employees.