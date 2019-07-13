U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect in MetroLink crime spree

Posted 10:11 pm, July 13, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, MO – A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a MetroLink passenger was arrested on the other side of the state in Liberty Missouri at a motel.

The U.S. Marshals office reports suspected criminal Chris Brown was taken into custody without incident after agents saw Brown arriving at a motel around 4 p.m. Friday, July 12th.

He’s now awaiting transfer back to St. Louis.

Brown is one of 12 people indicted this past May for a 2018 crime spree involving MetroLink passengers, one of whom was Roth “Craig” Lefebvre.

He was killed last year during a botched robbery at the Grand MetroLink station.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.