Boat refueling on Table Rock Lake explodes, injuring 5

VIOLA, MO – Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. a boat refueling at the Kings River Marina on Table Rock Lake near Viola, Missouri exploded. The blast injured 5 people.

Authorities says 2 persons on the boat, a male and female were blown off the boat into the lake. People near the explosion helped 3 men and one woman out of the lake.

A Central Crossing Fire Chief told area media outlets that one woman was airlifted to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Witness at the scene said the victims suffered burns to their heads, arms, and legs.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, an investigation is underway.