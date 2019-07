Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kris Impastato, subject specialist at Central Library, joins the show to discuss how media archives are right at your finger tips.

Located on the third floor of Central Library, you can find a large selection of St. Louis media including journalism, advertising, public relations and broadcasting.

To check out the archives you can make an appointment through the Public Library website, www.slpl.org or call 314-241-2288.