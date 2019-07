Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Gay Anderson, President of the School Nutrition Association, joins the show to discuss the nations largest school foods taste-test happening in St. Louis July 14th and 15th.

About 6,000 school nutrition professionals from across the U.S. will be sampling foods, testing equipment and sharing their practices for meeting nutrition requirements.

This is all apart of the 73rd annual School Nutrition Association national conference.