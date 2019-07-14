FEMA teams fan out across the Metro Area to help residents affected by recent flooding and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON, MO - FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in neighborhoods affected by flooding and severe storms. They’re working in St. Charles, Lincoln and Pike counties in the St. Louis Metro Area.

FEMA wants to hear from people about their needs related to the recent flooding and storms.

People with serious damage may be able to get grant money from FEMA for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Homeowners and renters may apply. FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis. You can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call FEMA at 800-621-3362.

FEMA also coordinates with voluntary, charitable and faith-based groups to help people recover.