× Man in custody after stealing vehicle from Jefferson County firehouse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A fire emergency SUV was stolen from Antonia Firehouse 1 on Old Highway M.

The vehicle was stolen this morning while firefighters were cleaning a pumper truck on the parking lot.

A male suspect got into the firehouse and took off with the vehicle, crashing through the bay doors. The suspect led police on a pursuit prior to crashing into several vehicles.

The man has been taken into custody.