EAST ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team has learned that the city of East St. Louis is in a severe money crisis prompting the new Mayor and the City Manager to take pay cuts.

The Mayor says he took about a $5,000 cut to his $50,000 Pay. He says the City Manager took a $20,000 cut to her pay of $110,000 with salary and benefits.

The city has about a $5 million shortfall from a combination of rising expenses and shrinking revenues.