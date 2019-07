ST. LOUIS, Mo. – At approximately 7:45 a.m. on July 14th, St. Louis City officers received a call for a shooting after an adult male arrived at a nearby hospital.

The victim was suffering from what looked like gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

A family member drove the victim to the hospital where he now listed as stable.

There is no current incident location as the victim is unaware of his location at the time of the shooting.