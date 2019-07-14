Shots fired at pickup truck near Wentzville Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A pickup truck was hit by gunfire near the Wentzville Police Department at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say someone fired one shot at the Silver Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck about a block from the police department, near the intersection of Wentzville Parkway and Schroeder Creek Boulevard. A bullet hole could be seen in the hood of the vehicle.

The man and woman in the truck were able to drive it about a block to the Wentzville Police Department. Police Immediately put out a description of the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck. Within minutes, the truck was stopped at a gas station on Lake St. Louis Boulevard and Pitman Avenue.

One suspect was taken into custody. A firearm and shell casing were recovered from the truck.

No injuries were reported in the shooting. Police are not releasing the names of the victims or suspect, but police say they knew one another.