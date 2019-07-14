Two robberies in North St. Louis Saturday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two separate holdups took place at local north St. Louis businesses during the night of July 13th.

At Phillips 66 on Riverview Blvd., two males ages 26-33 years entered the store. One suspect pointed a gun at the cashier while the other suspect jumped over the counter and took cash. Both suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

At Nu Fashion Beauty Products, two unknown females entered the store with a knife and mace. The suspects stole merchandise and fled the scene. One suspected did mace an employee before fleeing.

Both investigations are ongoing.