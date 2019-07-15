Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are coming St. Louis

Posted 10:37 am, July 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen announced they are hitting the road together this year.

The longtime friends are coming to the Stifel Theatre on Friday, November 1 at 8:00 p.m. for a live, interactive event called the “AC2,” tour.   The seven-city tour is being billed as an evening of unscripted, uncensored and unforgettable conversation.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Enterprise Center Box Office.

Ticket prices are $65, $85 and $105. VIP tickets are also being sold for $305.

Google Map for coordinates 38.627559 by -90.201470.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.