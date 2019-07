Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Firefighters were busy Monday morning battling a vacant house fire in East St. Lous.

The fire started in the 2000 block of Illinois Avenue just before 6:00 a.m.

Ameren IL is was on the scene to turn off gas to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring occupied houses.

No injuries have been reported in this incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.