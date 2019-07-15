Forest Park breaks ground on new 17-acre natural Nature Playscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever leaders gathered Monday to break ground and celebrate the kick-off of an experiential Nature Playscape.

Nature Playscape is a new 17-acre natural playscape in Forest Park that sits in an oval piece of land between the Jewel Box and Worlds Pavilion. Right now the area is mostly grass with a few picnic tables and an old jalopy that kids can use for climbing.

There is not going to be any new plastic playground equipment or playground equipment made to look natural. The idea is for kids to really play in nature.

Playscape will be divided into eight activity areas: including Mounds, Spring, Meadow, Wetlands, Bottomland Forest, a gravel bank, an uPland Prairie, a Young Forest, and a sensory garden.

A series of paths and boardwalks will connect the distinct areas, creating opportunities for kids and families to climb, splash, build and explore their way through the site. The Jalopy will stay at the south end of the playscape.

The $4.5 million project is funded by "Forest Park Forever" donors and should be completed in 2020.