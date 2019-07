Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The beer section may appear to have the Blues. That's because Anheuser-Busch Is now delivering its special brew to honor the St. Louis Blues for winning the Stanley Cup. The new "Gloria" brew will be in most area grocery stores today.

So what's the difference between regular Bud Light and the Gloria Bud Light? This batch got to listen to the blues' rally song 24/7 through the brewing process.