ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mike Shannon has been a part of the St. Louis Cardinals organization for almost 6-decades. He is as much of a St. Louis icon as the Gateway Arch. Here's to wishing Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon a happy 80th birthday!

So, how does a hall-of-famer celebrate? We called him up to ask. Shannon says that he is spending the day fishing at the lake. He will be in the broadcast booth tonight for the Cards game against the Pirates.