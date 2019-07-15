Man found shot to death inside car outside South City gas station

Posted 9:22 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, July 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. at a gas station along Broadway and Osceola in south St. Louis

According to authorities, the victim was found shot to death inside his car.

Investigators have no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.