Man found shot to death inside car outside South City gas station

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. at a gas station along Broadway and Osceola in south St. Louis

According to authorities, the victim was found shot to death inside his car.

Investigators have no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.