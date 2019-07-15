Man found shot to death inside car outside south St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating deadly shooting in south St. Louis. Police responded to a call for shots fired at the Conoco station at Broadway and Osceola around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arriving at the scene officer found 7-year-old Davaun Winters dead, shot and killed about 10 blocks from his home.

Winters` loved ones are despondent, and hope police will bring his killer to justice.

So far there's no word on a motive or suspects.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call the St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).  You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

