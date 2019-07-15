Man jailed for allegedly beating puppy into a coma

ST. LOUIS – A suburban St. Louis man is charged with felony animal abuse for allegedly beating a puppy into a coma with a hockey stick.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Cartez Spriggs of Riverview was charged Friday. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

Charging documents say police were called to Spriggs’ home for a report of a man beating a dog. Officers found a hockey stick in the front yard and blood stains, then found a puppy lying in a pool of blood.

Police say Spriggs told investigators he was blacked out with rage and couldn’t remember how many times he struck the 4-month-old puppy.

Spriggs’ criminal history in Missouri includes assault, drug possession and distribution.

