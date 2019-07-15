× Metro Transit to remove or re-locate 450 bus stops starting Monday

ST. LOUIS – Major changes start Monday for Metro Bus riders.

Metro Transit is removing or re-locating 450 bus stops in St. Louis City and County. Metro Transit said the affected stops are ones that are typically within a block of another stop.

Metro Transit says removing them will help improve on-time performance by avoiding frequent stops.

According to a press release, Metrobus will continue to serve all of the selected bus stops until they have been relocated or removed.

To find out if your stop is affected, you can check the MetroBus Rider Alerts or call Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345.

For more information visit: www.metrostlouis.org