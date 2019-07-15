Murder suspect charged after lengthy standoff in St. Louis

Posted 10:04 am, July 15, 2019

Kyle Johnson-Clark

ST. LOUIS –  A man wanted for murder in the state of Washington is now charged after a lengthy standoff in St. Louis that ended with SWAT officers storming an apartment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Kyle Johnson-Clark of St. Louis was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and weapons charges. He is jailed without bond.

The five-hour standoff on Friday ended when police removed Johnson-Clark, another man and a woman without injuries. Police say someone inside fired several times inside the building and once at an armored vehicle parked in the street. Police say officers fired no shots.

Johnson-Clark is accused of fatally shooting Daniel Rice on May 3 in Richland, Washington.

