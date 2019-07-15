Pet of the Week: Winnie

Posted 12:53 pm, July 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Winnie is a perfect mix of energetic, sweet, cuddly, and playful, and she's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society!

This 7-year-old hound mix does well with dogs and kids.

Winnie would do well in just about any home and make an excellent adventuring partner! She's got a lot of energy despite her age, so she'll need a family that can handle it.

You can visit Winnie at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

