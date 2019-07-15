Pietrangelo triplets adorable day with the Stanley Cup melts hearts

KING CITY, Ont. – Blues Captain Alex Pietrangelo’s day with the Stanley Cup “broke the internet.” It started with a round of golf, then he introduced his triplet to the trophy, and ended with him serving pasta out of the cup to his extended family.

Pictures of his children, Evelyn, Oliver, and Theodore, with the cup is melting hearts across social media with thousands of reactions. They turn one-year-old next week.

Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore are really excited about what their daddy brought home. #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/oy2Xgc9C8U — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 15, 2019

The National Hockey League reports that Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore woke up from their naps Sunday play with the Stanley Cup. After some family photos, they were strapped into their strollers for a five-minute walk to a family celebration of Alex’s first championship.

Alex served pasta from the Stanley Cup to his friends and family.

“Stanley poured me a nice drink the first time. This time, thanks to my boy Alex Pietrangelo, Stanley served me a nice Italian bowl of pasta,” tweets former Toronot Maple Leaf player Carlo Colaiacovo.

Stanley poured me a nice drink the first time. This time, thanks to my boy Alex Pietrangelo, Stanley served me a nice Italian bowl of pasta.#StanleyCup #stlblues pic.twitter.com/qA8h3xBHM4 — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) July 15, 2019