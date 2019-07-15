× Police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia

ST. LOUIS- The St Louis Metropolitan Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for an 80-year-old woman named Rosie Ann Jones.

She was last seen walking on foot from a residence in the 4000 block of Newberry Terrace at 10:02 p.m. July 14.

Jones is African American, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue and white tank top with blue shorts.

According to the police, 80-year-old Jones left on foot without her family’s knowledge.

She currently suffers from Dementia.

Anyone seeing Jones or has any information should immediately dial 911 or call the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-0001.