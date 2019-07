Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill to push back the start date for public schools. Currently, schools cannot start any earlier than ten days before Labor Day but schools can start earlier if school boards vote to begin sooner.

Next year it will be 14 days before Labor Day, no exceptions.

Rockwood School District Superintendent, Dr. Mark Miles was on Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to discuss the effect the bill on the district.