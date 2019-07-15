× Technology has changed the way we communicate, studies show

ST. LOUIS – The 21st century is changing the way we communicate with each other.

According to author Gretchen Mcculloch`s new book: ‘Because Internet: Understanding The New Rules of Language’ innocent punctuation like a period can cause for worry.

McCulloch says younger generations see texts ending with a period as ‘aggressive.’ That’s because people don’t normally talk in complete sentences, and periods can add quote ‘a feeling of solemnity to a statement.’

‘Keysmashes” are another new development in the evolution of communicating. It`s when someone hits many random letters and symbols on their phone at once to indicate stress.