ST. LOUIS - The nations largest school foods taste-test happening in St. Louis. The 73rd Annual School Nutrition Association National Conference kicks off July 14 and 15 at the America's Center Convention Complex.

About 7,000 school nutrition professionals from across the U.S. will be sampling foods, testing equipment and sharing their practices for meeting nutrition requirements and Tim Ezell is getting a taste of what schools will be serving up this year.

Ready to taste!! The same @usda beef crumble and vegetable trinity base being used for spaghetti sauce, sloppy joes, Asian rice bowl, and taco meat!! @OPFoodSearch pic.twitter.com/RoTCpTSPCb — SchoolLunch (@SchoolLunch) July 13, 2019