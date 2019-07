Please enable Javascript to watch this video

July 15, 2019 - Mike Shannon's 80th birthday! TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion" salutes the Cardinals Hall of Fame player and long time play by play broadcaster.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne went to the KMOX radio booth before Monday's game to talk with Shannon and get his thoughts on turning 80.

Adam Wainwright, Cardinals pitcher and Rick Hummel, the Cardinals Hall of Fame sports writer also chimed in on Mike Shannon's 80th birthday.