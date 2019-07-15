× Town hall meeting scheduled for updates on Jamestown Mall, zoo safari park

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Officials are hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, July 15 to update north county residents. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Christ Our Redeemer A-M-E Church on Old Jamestown Road in Florissant.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray are scheduled to speak and update residents on plans to redevelop the Old Jamestown Mall property.

They will also discuss the proposed St. Louis Zoo Safari Park and breeding facility to be built near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.