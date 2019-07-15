Urban League to host back to school and community festival

Posted 11:58 am, July 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Angelia Bills, the Vice President of Communications for the Urban League of St. Louis, joins the show to discuss the upcoming Urban Expo job fair and back-to-school event and giveaway.

The event will be held at America's Center, August 9th-11th. The job fair will take place Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. followed by the back-to-school event Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The giveaway for all students includes 10,000 backpacks and 25,000 pairs of shoes.

Volunteer or donate to the event by calling 314-615-3611 or by visiting www.ulstl.com.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.