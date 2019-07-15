Urban League to host back to school and community festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Angelia Bills, the Vice President of Communications for the Urban League of St. Louis, joins the show to discuss the upcoming Urban Expo job fair and back-to-school event and giveaway.

The event will be held at America's Center, August 9th-11th. The job fair will take place Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. followed by the back-to-school event Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The giveaway for all students includes 10,000 backpacks and 25,000 pairs of shoes.

Volunteer or donate to the event by calling 314-615-3611 or by visiting www.ulstl.com.