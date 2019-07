Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Cafe Coeur just opened in Creve Coeur. Executive Chef Matthew Dawson came on Fox 2 to make mabu dofu-tofu, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, miso, black beans, and chili oil.

Cafe Coeur is the only kosher Japanese/Italian fusion eatery in the country. The couple who opened it could not find anywhere kosher to eat, which inspired their restaurant.

For more information visit

10477 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141

https://www.cafecoeurstl.com