ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There's also been a dramatic rise in children entering the foster care system in the US. Researchers say it's due to parents' drug use.

According to a new study, there was a 147-percent increase in foster care entries in the US as the opioid crisis swept across the country from 2000 to 2017.

The increases related to parental drug use was most prominent in the last five years studied from 2012 to 2017.