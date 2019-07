× Family offers reward to find missing miniature steer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A family is now offering a reward to help find their missing miniature steer. “Zack” was last seen in the Byrnes Mill area.

He was wearing a pink collar with a loud cowbell on it.

The steer was recently rescued and neutered. He may be confused and needing medical care.

Anyone with information on the steer’s whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’S Department