Fines for drivers refusing to move over for emergency vehicles in Illinois may increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Drivers who do not move over for emergency vehicles parked on the side of a highway will face steeper fines in Illinois. So far 16 state troopers have been hit this year by motorists violating Scott's Law. Two troopers died within three days of each other.

State Representative Jay Hoffman of Swansea introduced the new bills earlier this year to protect first responders. The fine for violating Scott's Law will increase from $100 to $250 for the first offense. A second violation would cost $750 and can increase up to $10,000 for repeat offenders.

The legislation is now with Governor J.B. Pritzker, awaiting his approval.