Flaherty Pitches & Hits well, Cards still Lose 3-1

The Cardinals wasted a quality pitching performance from Jack Flaherty and lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Flaherty pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out eight Pirates. Flaherty also drove in the Cardinals only run with a double to score Harrison Bader in the 5th inning.

The Cardinals had an excellent chance to break a 1-1 tie in the 7th inning putting runners on first and third with nobody out. Then the unthinkable happened! They couldn’t move either of those runners. Matt Wieters grounded out. Harrison Bader popped out and Jose Martinez grounded out. The game remained tied 1-1 into the 9th inning when the Pirates finally broke through. Colin Moran’s infield hit scored the go ahead run, 2-1. Kevin Newman’s ground out increased the Pittsburgh lead to 3-1 off Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez.

The loss was especially tough by the Cards. Both the Cubs and Brewers won their games on Wednesday night. The Cardinals now trail first place Chicago by three games and fall a half game behind second place Milwaukee.