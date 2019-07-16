Funeral for Mennonite child killed in truck crash with buggy today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Funeral services will be held today for the 7-year-old boy killed in a buggy accident near Farmington last Thursday.

Mervin Shirk died after his family's horse buggy was struck by a pickup truck on Route OO. Four other family members were seriously injured. They were headed to a nearby blueberry farm.

The Mennonite home gardens community market off Old Fredericktown Road will be closed today for the funeral.

So far no charges have been filed against the teenage driver of the pickup. Investigators are looking into whether speed played a factor in the deadly crash.