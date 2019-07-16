× Funeral services announced for eight-year-old Mennonite boy killed in buggy crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo- The funeral for an eight-year-old boy killed in a buggy accident last week will take place Tuesday.

Mervin Shirk died when his family’s buggy was hit by a pickup truck on route double near Farmington. Four other family members were seriously

The family in the buggy were all Old Order Mennonites. One member said they follow their faith and shy away from modern conveniences like cars and trucks.

The Mennonite Home Gardens Community Market off Old Fredericktown Road will be closed for the funeral.

No charges are expected to be considered until after the investigation is complete.