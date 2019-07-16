Governor Parson to announce major Bayer expansion in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Bayer may be adding new high-paying jobs in St. Louis.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans a big announcement Tuesday in Jefferson City involving expansion at Bayer a St. Louis agricultural company.

Officials said, the expansion "will bring a significant number of new, high-paying jobs to the St. Louis area."

According to a press release, the announcement comes after Governor Parson's first European trade mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business.