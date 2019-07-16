John Rallo to plead guilty in pay-to-pay scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A businessman accused of bribery as part of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play scheme is set to plead guilty.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis announced the guilty plea hearing at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for John Rallo. Rallo's attorney, John Rogers, confirmed Rallo will plead guilty but declined further comment.

Rallo was indicted for bribery days after Stenger, a Democrat pleaded guilty on May 3 to federal charges for directing county contracts to campaign donors. The indictment cited businesses operated by Rallo.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, last month, Rallo was ordered to repay $1.2 million to investors in an unrelated case and pay a $30,000 civil penalty. He was also banned from selling unregistered securities, transacting business as an unregistered agent or broker-dealer or employing an unregistered agent

Stenger's former chief of staff and the woman he appointed to head the county's economic development partnership also have pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Stenger is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.