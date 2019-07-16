Kidney and pancreas transplants and the African American community in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Nikki Love of St. Louis is a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient. She joins us on Fox 2 along with transplant director Dr. Henry Randall of SLUCare physicians group SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

African American organ donations are increasing nationwide. According to federal data African-Americans account for 13 percent of the U.S. population. But, they make up nearly 30 percent of the more than 114,000 U.S. patients waiting for organ transplants, and 33 percent of those waiting for a kidney.

Overall prevention is key. Lowering blood pressure is one of the easiest ways to prevent kidney failure. High blood pressure is also a significant risk in the black community.

